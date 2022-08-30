Gerardo Martino will take Marcelo Flores to Qatar 2022… at least as a sparring partner

Sources consulted by ESPN revealed that Flores met in Spain with ‘Tata’, who informed him that he will be part of the contingent that travels to Qatar in November

MEXICO — Marcelo Flores your plane ticket to travel to qatar next November, at least as sparring of the Mexican team who will participate in the World Cup.

sources inside the National selection confirmed to ESPN that the 18-year-old attacking midfielder met with the manager Gerardo Martino in Spain, where ‘Tata’ told Flores that he would take him to the next world Cupeither within the definitive list of 26 players or as one of the seven or eight backup footballers who will serve as sparring for the training of the Tricolor team.

Informants confirmed to ESPN that before the loss of the injured Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona‘Tata’ Martino is still undecided about the four extremes that could lead to world and one of those places could be for Marcelowhom the Argentine coach has asked to raise his level to the maximum and take advantage of the opportunity to play every week at Real Oviedo in the Spanish Second Division.

Marcelo Flores has one foot in Qatar, after a meeting with Gerardo Martino. picture 7

beyond that Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega have their place assured in the world and that Uriel Antuna and Diego Lainez seem to carry hands as ends, there are other elements such as Flowers and Roberto Alvarado who have had calls to Senior Selection in the last year and that could fill the eye of Martino less than three months from Qatar 2022.

In the last weeks, Marcelo Flores He has had constant activity with his team, Real Oviedo of the second division of Spain. He has even earned the title under coach Jon Pérez Bolo.

“Marcelo gives us nerve and, by dividing the rival, makes him retreat. In addition, he has quality and a shot. In any case, you have to be calm with him and try to help because he is a very young boy. I am very happy with his attitude “Commented the Oviedo player about the midfielder on loan from Arsenal.