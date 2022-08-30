From Meryl Streep to Tom Hanks: 5 celebrities who attended their fans’ weddings as a surprise

Lindsay Lohan’s secret wedding with banker Bader Shammas; the luxurious ceremony of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, and the exciting link between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas crowned 2022 as one of the most unpredictable years when it comes to love. And as if this were not enough, recently the surprise appearance of Keanu Reeves at the wedding of two strangers who had invited him to his wedding party by casually meeting him in a bar went viral and caused a furor. Yes, the protagonist of Matrix said in attendance at the party for James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight, who were married on August 21 at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England. “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him that he had just gotten married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted,” the bride told Newsweek. While a celebrity visit From the likes of Keanu to a wedding of two strangers may seem completely unusual, he was not the only celebrity to surprise his followers with his presence. Here we make a selection of weddings that had unexpected visits.

Keanu Reeves went as a surprise to a couple’s wedding in Daventry, Northants, United States SWNS/The Grosby Group

One of the appearances exciting was Ed Sheeran at an Australian wedding. In 2015, KIIS 1065, a Sydney radio station, raised $60,000 to organize the wedding of an Australian couple, after learning that the bride’s mother had committed suicide earlier that year. When the couple learned about the initiative and the collaboration of the people, they were excited without knowing that a bigger surprise awaited them: a mysterious guest would give them a piece of live music.

When the first dance of the night was announced, the person in charge of musicalizing the moment turned out to be one of the British singers most loved by the public: Ed Sheeran. The artist sang an acoustic version of “Thinking Out Loud” live, providing a romantic and highly emotional atmosphere in the room. Faced with such a warm and sweet presentation, the guests did nothing but be shocked to tears.

“Sugar” is one of the most successful songs of Maroon 5. The iconic song is part of the album v (2014) and its video clip exceeds 3 billion views on YouTube. The concept of the video clip, as explained by the leader of the band Adam Levine, consisted of show up unexpectedly and play “Sugar” at as many weddings as possible surprising several couples on their special day.

That was how the bandhe snuck in” at a series of weddings in Los Angeles in 2015 . According to Entertainment Tonight, at each wedding they hid behind a curtain onstage and then recorded the bride’s surprised face upon seeing her special guests. In an interview for that medium, the singer expressed how happy he felt to have been part of such a rewarding project: “It felt good to surprise all these people and make them happy. (We) also felt happy that they liked our group.”

He is one of the most awarded and respected actors in Hollywood, but Tom Hanks He is not only a critically acclaimed actor but he is also adored by his fans. The protagonist of historical films such as philadelphia, Forrest Gump either Saving Private Ryan, he stands out for his personality and for all his actions outside the big screen. For example, surprisingly participating in a wedding to congratulate the brides.

It was an intimate ceremony on the beach in Los Angeles, attended only by family and friends of the couple and Tom Hankswho was not on the guest list, seeing the event, decided to stop his walk and join the party. However, that was not the first time that the actor moved his fans at a wedding, he had already been seen participating in a link in New York’s Central Park.

For Freya and Graham McAnally, their wedding will always be an incredibly special day, especially since the Hollywood actress Meryl Streep was one of her surprise guests. The couple were stunned when the star appeared in the middle of the wedding ceremony dressed as Margaret Thatcher.

Meryl Streep won her most recent Oscar in 2012 with The Iron Lady, a biopic about Margaret Thatcher (Credit: IMDb)

The bride and groom were getting married in Manchester the day the actress was in the same location filming scenes for the Margaret Thatcher biopic, The woman of ironwhich awarded her an Oscar for her performance. In addition to the unexpected presence, the couple received some gifts from the cast of the film: champagne, flowers and a glass vase. In addition, Streep also sent them two signed photos with congratulatory messages, one before they were married and one while they were on their honeymoon.

In 2014, tennis star Serena Williams and her friend and colleague Caroline Wozniacki were on a Miami beach when they decided to join a nearby wedding. While they were walking they discovered the ceremony and their informal looks did not prevent them from joining the celebration with the bride and groom. Williams was very excited and took photos next to the elegant couple proudly wearing their special look: a leopard print swimsuit. She herself, delighted with the situation, took it upon herself to publish photos of the event on her social networks.