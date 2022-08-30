French authorities used Google AI to detect 20,000 undeclared pools

Photo : Fly_and_Dive ( Shutterstock )

They say that the only two certainties in life are death and taxes. Seems especially true in France, where tax authorities have begun to implement artificial intelligence to detect thousands of unreported pools that are reported to be worth around $10 million in uncollected tax revenue. The country could soon expand its all-seeing AI suite to detect all kinds of undeclared home additions. Sorry Gray Market Home Improvement Hobbyists, Seems to be the end of what was given .

French authorities said their new system managed to identify 20,356 undeclared pools spread across the country during a test. last year, according to a report discovered by Guardian. The authorities Prosecutors partnered with Google and the technology company Capgemini to create a system capable of identifying swimming pools across the country through aerial images. Next, those images of swimming pools were collated n with a database of property register of the French tax authorities detailing the number of swimming pools declared.

French homeowners are required to declare swimming pools as they can affect property taxes . Those taxes would normally increase after a homeowner installed a pool or perform a work similar to your property… but only if the tax office knew . Reportedly France has more than three million private pools, making it the second largest market outside the United States , according to the Web french news The Connection. Swimming pool construction increased by 30% in the country in 2021.

Reportedly last year’s test only covered nine departments . Now, after racking up millions in uncollected tax revenue, French officials say they want to expand the program nationwide. Nope they will stop with the pools. According to Guardian officials want to expand the artificial intelligence system to detect permanent verandas and pergolas as well.

“We are particularly focusing on house extensions like terraces, but we have to make sure the software can find buildings with a large footprint and not the kennel or the children’s playhouse,” said Antoine Magnant, Deputy Director General for Public Finance. from France.

That extended implementation may take some time to perfect. In april, the system had a 30% margin of error, which led it to incorrectly identify the solar panels as swimming pools. Reportedly the system has difficulty determining whether or not a rectangular shape seen in aerial imagery is an undeclared addition or something else entirely.

France, under the presidency of Emmanuel Macron, has invested more than 1.5 billion euros in AI projects in an effort to catch up with the United States. and China and turn the country into an “emerging nation”.

“There is no possibility of controlling any effect (of these technologies) or comment on adverse effects if we miss the beginning of the war,” Macron said in 2018, according to Reuters.