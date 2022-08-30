Fredo and Bernardi

John Cazale (1935-1978) has a record impossible to match. He only participated in 5 films in his cinematographic life and all, I have said all, were nominated for Oscars. A perfect filmography. His first appearance on stage was in the legendary ‘The Godfather’ 1st Part, of Francis Ford Coppola Inspired by the book of the same name mario puzzowhere he gave life to the weak Fredo Corleonecaught between the vigorous presence of his older brother Sony and the cunning personality of the minor Michael.

Our protagonist was born in Boston (Massachusetts) in August 1935. He began playing small roles on the stage and his powerful personality soon became apparent. He wasn’t a typical heartthrob, he didn’t have a powerful presence, but his passion for details made him Al Pacino noticed him and together they starred in three feature films that are living history of the seventh art.

A ‘The Godfather’ which, as is notorious and well known, was nominated for the Oscarhe followed ‘The conversation’ beside Gene Hackman and Harrison Ford Y ‘The Godfather Part 2′, both run by Francis Ford Coppola and both nominated for an Oscar the same year. Three super-powerful and overwhelming movies that never tire and that, like good wines and good cigars, always find a good opportunity to be enjoyed. Alone or in good company.

His fourth appearance on the screens was in the no less powerful ‘Dog Afternoon’, again with his colleague Al Pacino and directed by Sidney Lumet. A tape in which she played a character with a fate as tragic as that of Fred, an icon that accompanied him during his short but intense life. His last appearance was in the remembered ‘The hunter’ (The Deer Hunter) by Michael Cimino. An unbeatable climax to a meteoric career that vanished in an instant.

Although the five films mentioned were nominated for the Academy Awards and three of them were made with the coveted statuette (‘The Godfather’, ‘The Godfather 2º’ and ‘The Hunter’), individually, as well as for theatrical works, he was only awarded a Golden Globe for his role inDog Afternoon’. hunt him down was a generous man, he contributed decisively to the career of Pacino take off, helped robert deniro in his first and stammering steps in the world of celluloid and perhaps most importantly, he met an aspiring actress working in the theater, they fell madly in love and became a couple. Your name meryl streep. He already advanced that she was the best actress in the world, decades before we all knew that she was right.

Bitch life, shortly before we start filming ‘The hunter’ He was diagnosed with very advanced lung cancer with metastases. The studios, always fearful and cowardly, decided to fire him in case he couldn’t survive the shoot. meryl Y Niro They fought unspeakably to keep him in the film, threatening to drop it if hunt him down was excluded from it. meryl streep came to accept a small role in the series Holocaust to obtain income with which to pay for the medical treatment of his loved one.

In the end, the scenes of hunt him down they were all shot at the beginning, when the forces were still with him when filming began in June 1977. The film was released in December 1978, but sadly John Cazale Stanley ‘Stosh’ on this tape and Fred For all eternity, he had already died on March 13 of that same year at the young age of 42.

This story, magnificent and tragic at the same time, has come to mind these days, because the same fucking lung cancer has taken my very dear one these days Bernardi Seguigreat among greats. One of ours. I will not expand here, detailing the many and all of them excellent virtues of my good friend so as not to leave the aforementioned in a bad place hunt him down Just remember that some of the best professional and personal moments of my life are and will always be indelibly associated with Bernardí. Forever. Hidden in the walls of Son Fuster or in plain view in any place where providence brings us together. Good trip friend. May the winds always be with you favorable.

Fredo and Bernardi two magnificent examples that quality is better than quantity and that it is much better to be remembered for five good things than to be forgotten or ignored for thousands of mediocre actions. In life, at work, in results-oriented digital marketing, efficiency is king. God knows the Queen.

