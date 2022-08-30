Fortnite: why you shouldn’t use the Star Surge (Legendary) in your games | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite it has several years on all video game platforms; however, programmers are not perfect. The updates come with certain bugs that the community discovers by chance. Some are more dangerous than others, because they can affect your performance. This is not the case, but it is always good to avoid risks with poorly designed equipment.

The youtuber GKI, known in the community for sharing glitchers of Fortniteshared a video showing a programming error for the Back Bling known as Star Surge (Legendary).

The pictures show how the item stretches in all directions when you shake the character from Fortnite. GKI recommends against using it because the error may be related to other aspects of the character and we don’t know to what extent it may affect performance.

For now, the most important risk of this bug is that the Back Bling stretches so much to the point of expanding the Hit Box, that is, the area in which a shot affects the player’s life. GKI has not tested or confirmed the above, but it is something that could happen.

Now that you’ve been warned, we recommend not using Star Surge until Epic Games releases a new update patch. Fortnite. We hope it will be sooner rather than later.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 12 Challenges

Roll Rampage Rocks (0/6) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Collect bars in Laguna Fortuna (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Headshot opponents with a High Power Shotgun (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with a Chainsaw (0/200) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Shoot opponents with a Two Shot Shotgun (0/10) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Tame wild animals in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Land in Boletus Forest or Mushroom Orchard and travel to El Brillo in the same game (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

