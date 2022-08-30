Fortnite: Pump Shotgun returns with Late Game Arena

Late Game Arenaone of the modes most loved by the gaming community. competitive of Fortnite, returns with patch 21.50 on Tuesday, August 30. Here we review what are the keys to this way of fortnite season 3:

When is Late Game Arena available in Fortnite Season 3?

Late Game Arena will be available in Fortnite Season 3 from Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. CEST. We will have to update the game with the patch 21.50 to be able to enter.

Official Art of Late Game Arena in Fortnite

This is Late Game Arena in Fortnite Season 3

Fortnite Season 3 Late Game Arena is the same competitive mode as in previous seasons but with several changes. What remains is the base: Up to 60 players compete to be the last one standing in a very small area of ​​the map. We get different equipment in the form of random weapons, materials, and utility items with each round. Below we detail the changes and news:

total loot : The weapons and objects that we can use in the Late Game Arena are, according to Epic Games, “ some of the most popular weapons and items from previous chapters and seasons “, as the Pump Shotgun . The Pump wow.

: The weapons and objects that we can use in the Late Game Arena are, according to Epic Games, “ “, as the . The wow. Response to early game ratings : This time we will start each round by gliding 100 meters above the ground, and we will have 10 seconds to decide where exactly we want to land. The initial times of the storm circles have also been adjusted significantly. All of these changes have been made based on feedback from previous matches.

: This time we will start each round by gliding 100 meters above the ground, and we will have 10 seconds to decide where exactly we want to land. The initial times of the storm circles have also been adjusted significantly. All of these changes have been made based on feedback from previous matches. In-game score table : a new score table in-game It will include details on kills, assists, damage dealt, and damage taken.

: a It will include details on kills, assists, damage dealt, and damage taken. Improvements in a future update: In future updates, new improvements will be implemented, such as being able to mark the landing location without opening the map, or reorganizing the inventory.

Late Game Arena Cups in Fortnite: dates and times

To celebrate the return of this game mode, Epic Games will be holding several Late Game Arena Cups in Fortnite. All of them will follow the following format:

In Round 1 players will have up to 2 hours and a maximum of 12 games. Only the top 100 players from the solo cups or the top 33 teams from the trios cups will advance to Round 2.

In Round 2, players will compete in ten matches to win cash prizes.

These are the dates and times of the Late Game Arena Cups to be held soon in Fortnite:

September 1: Solo Late Game Quick Cup & Trios Late Game Quick Cup.

September 6: Solo Late Game Quick Cup & Trios Late Game Quick Cup.

September 8: Late Game Cash Trios Cup.

September 13: Late Game Cash Solo Cup.

September 15: Solo Late Game Quick Cup & Trios Late Game Quick Cup.

September 16: Late Game Cash Solo Cup.

September 17: Late Game Cash Trios Cup.

In our Fortnite guide we help you with different aspects of the game. It can be useful for you to know, for example, where there are Vending Machines or where to improve weapons.

Source: EpicGames