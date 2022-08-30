Fortnite Patch 21.50: Late Game Arena and more news

The patch 21.50 of Fortnite the arrived tuesday august 30 of 2022. It is the sixth content update of fortnite season 3. Just below we tell you what are the changes Y news most important that this has brought patch of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3:

All new cosmetic items from Fortnite patch 21.50

Patch 21.50 of Fortnite Battle Royale has brought with it new cosmetic items in the form of skins, backpacks, pickaxes, and much more.

All new skins and updated packs for the store after Fortnite patch 21.50

New Fortnite island map after patch 21.50

The new map of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 after patch 21.50 is as follows.

Fortnite island map after patch 21.50

New missions added with Fortnite patch 21.50

Fortnite patch 21.50 added new Weekly Missions, Good Wave Missions and more like those of a new event called fall fest which will bring free rewards. They also return wild weeks; this time there will be three: shadow week (Week 13), fire week (Week 14) and Corner of Opportunities Week (Week 15).

New Weapons and Items in Fortnite Patch 21.50

Fortnite patch 21.50 has also brought with it new weapons and items.

Late Game Arena returns with Fortnite patch 21.50

After patch 21.50 of Fortnite, from the 2:00 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 is available again Late Game Arenaa limited time mode for competitive.

Other changes and news of patch 21.50 of Fortnite

Fortnite: 21.50 patch notes

Here is what is planned to be fixed or changed in Fortnite with patch 21.50:

General Battle Royale Changes and Fixes

An unforeseen issue is causing the amount of health and shield we have to not display correctly on their respective bars. This is expected to be fixed with this update.

An unknown issue is causing a vehicle to crash hard into the ground, causing it to crash through the ground. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Creative Changes and Fixes

The object manipulator may stop working between rounds in games divided by rounds due to an unknown error. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Hook Glove can interact with mutator zones in Creative and shouldn’t. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

Save the World Changes and Fixes

An unknown bug is causing some players to display incorrect animations while running. This is expected to be fixed with this patch.

This is the sixth patch of Fortnite Season 3. In our Fortnite guide we give you all the keys to this new season, including how to improve weapons, and how to complete all Missions.

