Fortnite: how patch 21.50 will alter the Battle Royale | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

More changes in Fortnite. Patch 21.50 is coming to all servers. The return of the Late Game Arena in Competitive and the Pump Shotgun is expected, as well as other new features that will improve the experience of the community.

Currently, there are only a few weeks until Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 comes to an end, so the developers of Epic Games are adding content for what will be the next season.

As usual, Epic Games will be downing the servers for the update to Fortnite with patch 21.50. The time will start running from Tuesday, August 30 at 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST. Matchmaking will likely be disabled 30 minutes before this. It is unknown how long the server will be closed for. It almost always takes between one and two hours.

FORTNITE | Patch Notes 21.50

The Late Game Arena is confirmed for the new patch. It is a way in which the stage is smaller so that chaos is assured. The return of the Pump Shotgun is something that the same official account of Fortnite on Twitter has hinted with the message: “What a legendary reaction! We are so excited (Pumped) to see you [en el evento]”.

For their part, the active members of Fortnite Crew will get the look loveless September and matching cosmetics on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8 pm ET. This one consists of four different skins for each suit, as well as a back bling that spins when you open chests, and a weapon wrap that reacts when you get eliminations.

FORTNITE | Patch 21.50 fixes

The health and shield bar does not show the correct values.

The accessory handler may stop working after the first round or between rounds.

Player execution animations appear as slide and rotate when executed.

Kamehameha’s fire button is disabled on mobile devices while riding the Flying Cloud.

