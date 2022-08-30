Fortnite brings back its most controversial event, and we’re not ready to see Goku make a speech for African-American freedom

Fortnite is no longer just known as the battle royale of Epic Games, but as the game of crossovers and events. The multiplayer of the Americans, which began as a single player game, has made the word crossover its own in the video game and after Dragon Ball x Fortnite, the battle royale repeat the “I Have a Dream” this 2022, with what that entails.

You may not know what this event is but you do recognize the words of Doctor King. Yes, the Epic Games team wanted to make a homage to martin luther king with an event of its own on August 28, 2021 that quickly became more. The idea of ​​putting together a discourse about the coexistence of white and people of color around the world with the eccentric characters that go through and have gone through the game became a meme and many called it shame.

This year, far from creating all the fanfare of the past 2021, the Epic Games team wanted to pay tribute to King again with the March Through Time event, but this time, something covered. In this case, the Americans repeat with a creator map dedicated to this event, although its importance in the game has been left behind.

As shared by the Epic Games team, we can continue to access the game mode to this day, although the tribute to the March on Washington has ended, in theory. Of course, he debate comes back to the table when many of those present do not do it out of love and respect not for the activists fighting for freedom, but for hang out.

MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech is currently being celebrated with an interactive online museum in Fortnitepic.twitter.com/baWiQPtnT5 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 26, 2021

Once again, this debate reached important heights and although many laughed at it, the fact of seeing Superman, Rick Sanchez or Goku himself observing a giant screen with Luther King broadcasting his speech, can be rude. As the PcGamer medium advances, perhaps the tribute is not bad in itself, but the Epic team could limit the skins to the basic ones or simply leave this type of “events” aside. But,where would the media be?