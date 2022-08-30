Filtered the appearance of Chris Hemsworth’s brutal and imposing vehicle in the new Mad Max

One of the main features of the saga mad maxbeyond its frenetic action scenes, are its spectacular post-apocalyptic style vehicles, cars, trucks, motorcycles and all kinds of motorized beasts prepared to destroy all the dangerous deserts of their fictional universe. And in this sense, furiousthe prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, it will not be less. So much so, that we already know what the colossal monster truck will look like in which Chris Hemsworth (Thor at Marvel Studios) will fight in the new Marvel movie. George Miller.

This is the imposing monster truck of Dementus

This is how various media collect it through new photographs filtered from the filming set of Mad Max: Fury Road, production that is currently taking place in Australia. And thanks to these new snapshots, we can see Chris Hemsworth himself, characterized as Dements (his character in this post-apocalyptic fiction), mounted on such an imposing vehicle with… 6 huge wheels! It certainly seems that Hemsworth he is having a great time playing the villain of this well-known cinematographic universe.

While waiting to know more details of Mad Max: Fury Road, we do know that Chris Hemsworth will play a Warlord who will be capable of anything to achieve his goals. So much so, that Dementus, leader of a dangerous gang, will have the habit of kidnapping people from Green Place in Many Mothers, among which is a young furiousplayed by actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Directed by George MillerMad Max: Fury Road features a cast led by Chris Hemsworth Y Anya Taylor-Joy along with other names like Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Tom Burke and Goran D. Kleut. Its theatrical release is scheduled for May 24, 2024.

