Filtered collaboration of Lady Gaga with Fortnite

A new Fortnite leak has hinted that a Lady Gaga crossover is on the way, with many fans speculating that it could be another virtual concert or live event.

Fortnite has collaborated with many artists over the years, from dance emotes based on hit songs like Dynamite and Say So to full virtual concerts featuring stars like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande.

One pop superstar rumored to be appearing in Fortnite for months now is Lady Gaga, and a new set of leaks have teased that a collaboration of some sort could finally be on the way.

As shared by the well-known Fortnite leaker, Maxan upcoming collaborative gesture called ‘Jug Band’ features the same tune as Lady Gaga’s single Poker Face when four players perform together.

Lady Gaga concert in Fortnite? Yes please

Of course, this could just be a fun gesture and nothing more, but most of the pop songs featured in Fortnite are either recent hits or tracks that have gone viral on TikTok, neither of which really apply to Poker Face.

Many fans have now begun to speculate that a virtual Lady Gaga performance could be about to happen in Fortnite, similar to Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert that took place in August 2021.

It’s also worth noting that a final Fortnite update (v21.51) is expected to arrive a week before the end of the current season in September, meaning any potential event files could be added at that time.

This is not the first time Lady Gaga has been linked to Fortnite. In May 2021, documents from Epic Games’ lawsuit with Apple revealed that they had been pursuing a collaboration with the pop superstar.

Since then, there have been quite a few crossovers that were revealed in those documents, including The Rock, Naruto, J Balvin, and LeBron James, so more are likely on the way.

Interestingly, Fortnite is scheduled to host another edition of its Pride event, the Rainbow Royale, sometime in September. Lady Gaga is a huge LGBTQ+ icon, so it would definitely make sense for her to tie it all together.