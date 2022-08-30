Euphoria: the terrifying decision of the actress Barbie Ferreira – Cinema and Tv – Culture

New York actress barbie ferreraknown for her role in the series euphoria, already has a new project in her hands that is notably far from the dramatic and controversial genre that made her famous. Ferreira impacted her followers by announcing her withdrawal from the series Euphoria and saying goodbye to her character Katerine Hernandez in that production that is preparing its third season.

His next professional adventure is causing a lot of expectation. Euphoria is considered one of the best series on contemporary television, as it paints a crude portrait of youth.

“Unlike other teen shows that pride themselves on realism, euphoria is more interested in giving viewers an emotional experience and the series is best viewed as a state of mind rather than a guide to Gen Z behaviors,” Arielle Bernstein wrote for The Guardian after its 2019 premiere. A feature that has been maintained in its most recent cycle.

“After four years embodying the special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with teary eyes,” the interpreter wrote on her Instagram profile last Wednesday. Now, when a large part of her followers continued to wonder what were the reasons for her departure from Euphoria, it was learned that directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy opted for Ferreira for House of Spoils. A suspense film produced by the streaming platform Prime Video and Blumhouse Television.

Scene from the series ‘Euphoria’, starring Zendaya (right).

This is the third major film project for Ferreira, after the horror film ‘Nope’ and the HBO Max movie Unpregnant. In his new adventure on the big screen, House of Spoils, he shares with Ariana DeBosewho won the Oscar for best supporting performance in the last edition of these awards thanks to her role as Anita in the adaptation of the musical West Side Story (2021) made by Steven Spielberg.

In House of Spoils, which will begin filming at the end of September, tells the story of an ambitious beginner cook who opens her first restaurant with great enthusiasm until the spirit of the previous owner of the premises begins to play tricks on her. Nevertheless, There are no details yet on the role that Ferreira will playthe rest of the performers who will participate in the film or its release date.

What is known so far is that Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who already worked together on Blow the Man Down, developed the idea for the film. The film’s producers include Jason Blum (Paranormal Activities) or Lucas Joaquin (Mayday), while the executive production will fall to Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold.

EFE

