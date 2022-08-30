Eugenio Derbez was injured in a virtual reality experience – Movie News

More details of the accident that took the actor Eugenio Derbez to the operating room begin to emerge.

Last night, Alessandra Rosaldo announced that last Saturday her husband, actor Eugenio Derbez, had a serious accident that led him to be hospitalized. A car accident was speculatedbecause drivers in Los Angeles are just as reckless as they are everywhere in the world; on board a motorcycle, practicing some extreme sport as he showed us in the Amazon Prime Video reality show, Traveling with the Derbez, among other things.

Bad luck for Eugenio because he already had to start working on the promotion of the second season of his Apple TV + series, Acapulcoscheduled for October 21 and that the young Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon) will continue his struggle to gain an important place in the famous Las Colinas hotel.

The director of shows at Multimedia, María Luisa Valdéz Doria, confirmed to Azucena Uresti that the actor had a rather domestic mishap: “Apparently it was from the shoulder, but a most curious accident: playing virtual reality video games. And he hurt his shoulder and it broke into a thousand pieces. It was not a traffic accident“said the journalist.

Another curiosity, if this is true, well, then what a way to celebrate gamer’s day for Derbez. In a hospital for a game. It seems unlikely that he crashed with a regular console, so we assume that his vision was covered by virtual reality glasses Oculus or some other companysomething like that seen in the movie Ready Player One, by director Steven Spielberg.

The statement sent by Alessandra Rosaldo.



No one from the Derbez family has commented much more on the state of health of the director of No refunds. Vadhir Derbez, who announced last night that he was at the Burning Man festival in Las Vegas, deleted his post and would be on his way to see his father. Aislinn Derbez nor José Eduardo have given any kind of update. But, after the surgery, Eugenio would be in a long rehabilitation and several of his projects would be on pause, according to the family statement.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante confirmed that this morning this happened in Atlanta, where he was spending time with one of his children. “It was an injury of 10 or 11 fractures,” he confirmed during the morning Sale el Sol.