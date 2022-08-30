Eugenio Derbez suffers an accident; They warn that he will undergo surgery

Without giving more details about it, Alessandra Rosaldo announced that her husband, comedian Eugenio Derbez, is hospitalized due to an accident he suffered a few days ago.

Although the event did not endanger the life of the actor, Rosaldo explained that he did suffer from some injuries They deserve to be treated immediately, so they will undergo surgery.

“He’s fine, but the injuries he suffered they are delicate so in the next few hours he will have to be intervened. The operation is very complicated but does not compromise his health, “he wrote in a press release that he published on his social networks.

Long recovery process

The also actress explained that after the surgery Eugenio will have to undergo a long recovery process and that he will even need rehabilitation to get ahead.

He also explained that his family is focused on the health of the producer and they trust that he will be fine soon, so they appreciate any prayers or good vibes that they send them.

Finally, asked for understanding At this time, and although she assured that she has work commitments that she cannot cancel, she explained that she will be informed, through her social networks, of any news regarding her husband’s health.

