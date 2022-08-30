Ephemeris of August 30: what happened on a day like today?

The ephemeris of this August 30th combine a global celebration with a national one. So today is the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearance, an initiative of the United Nations General Assembly to remember and raise awareness about this practice of terror infused from the states themselves. In addition, in Argentina the Day of the Railroad is celebrated, a memory of the first train service in our country, which began operating on a day like this in 1857 with a trip between the current Plaza Lavalle and San José de Flores.

Today also marks the 225th anniversary of the birth of the British writer Mary Shelleyremembered for being the author of Frankensteinthe novel published in 1818 that launched the modern science fiction genre.

This date is also the birthday of the American actress Cameron Diazone of the most recognized in Hollywood, from the DJ Paul Oakenfold and two tennis players: the Argentine Juan Ignacio Chela and the american Andy Roddick.

On the other hand, this Tuesday marks a new anniversary of the death of the American actor charles bronsonof the ex-soccer player Francisco “Pancho” Varallo and the writer and neurologist Oliver Sacksamong other renowned figures.