Emma Watson vacations in Venice with tycoon’s son

Emma Watson is getting to know Venice, but she has not done it alone, apparently she has a great time with Brandon Green, son of a tycoon, with whom it is said she has an affair.

The Daily Mail showed photos of Watson, 32, who wore a red and white dress with black sandals as she boarded a boat in the Italian city with Green, 29, earlier this month.

This is not the first time they have been seen together, since the rumor that he was courting her began, in September of last year they were caught when they disembarked from a helicopter in Battersea, London.

Watson surprised with this new relationship with Green, after his separation from businessman Leo Robinton after two years of relationship.

Apparently the couple also have interests in common, because while Watson has declared himself an environmental activist, Green has also been trying to live up to his last name.

“He became very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans,” they said. “He does a lot of charity work with the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene Foundation. “She is very into fitness and is involved in galas and charities that help the planet. He cleans the beach frequently and does what he can to help,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Clarisa Anell Soto | Reform Agency