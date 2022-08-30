Emilio Lara draws attention in Europe and could leave America at a given price

The youth squad of the Eagles seems to be destined to be in Liga MX for a short time.

At the beginning of Opening 2022, emilio lara He was a complete stranger to many fans of the Americabut after a few weeks he has already won the affection of many with his great quality in defense.

Despite the fact that the Eagles have a lot of experience behind, Pelón Lara has managed to carve out a place for himself as the undisputed starter in Fernando Ortíz’s eleven. Each meeting is an exhibition of the 20-year-old center-back, so many predict that very soon it will make the leap to Europe.

For now there is no specific offer, but from the Netherlands, an analyst shared on his social networks the qualities of Emilio and how cheap it can be if someone dares to sign him right now, since he still remains an “undervalued player”.

“Emilio Lara is a very good RB/RCB (lateral/central) with maximum defense probability and high finishing probability. Due to the high probability of completion, he took it as RB. Replacement value for Club América = €1,368,226. So he is still an underrated player“says the tweet.

For now he only has a dream

Despite the fact that every footballer longs to play in the Old Continent at some point, Emilio Lara knows that for now the goal is to try to fill Tata Martino’s eye, so that he manages to sneak into the final list of summoned that will go to the World Cup in Qatar with the Mexican National Team. The big test is this Tuesday in the friendly against Paraguay, in Atlanta, United States.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!