earn rewards by completing Play Your Way missions
Tired of the pitched battle? Perhaps they should put aside this popular game mode and explore what the ‘Discover’ tab has to offer. In fact, they can earn new rewards for Fortnite as a colorful pickaxe and retro backpack skateboard by completing missions on various creator islands during the ‘Play Your Way’ event.
Let’s find the missions available until Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 7:00 am (Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Ecuador time).
These are the islands that we must visit to complete the missions of ‘Play your way’ in Fortnite and their respective codes:
- Escape the world with parkour: 6831-5416-6480
- monster wars: 4164-3090-6037
- Frozst: survival below zero: 2228-7588-2382
- Zone War: For Glory!: 3305-1551-7747
- Armed Assault – Accurate Shot: 0345-9115-1287
- Rainbow Crossing: 0487-8528-5944
‘Play Your Way’ missions in Fortnite
- Complete 3 biomes in Escape the world with parkour
- Complete Escape the world with parkour
- Spend 750 gold on Monster Wars
- Survive 3 monsters in Monster Wars
- Reach level 20 in Frozst: Survival Below Zero
- Deal 10,000 damage in under 10 seconds in Frozst: Subzero Survival
- Destroy 50 structures in FOR GLORY!
- Deal 5000 damage in FOR GLORY!
- Eliminate 3 opponents without being eliminated in Gun Rush: Accurate Shot 5 times
- Eliminate 55 opponents in Gun Assault – Accurate Shot
- Complete 5 achievements in Rainbow Crossing
- Complete 10 achievements in Rainbow Crossing
- Throw 20 paint on Rainbow Crossing
‘Play Your Way’ Rewards at Fortnite
In addition to experience, we can get the following rewards.
- 5 missions completed:
- Retro Backpack Bright Bomber Style Back Skateboard
- Tacooff Loading Screen
- 7 missions completed:
- Retro Backpack Loving Team Style Back Skateboard
- The Loving Team Loading Screen
- 9 missions completed:
- Retro Backpack Left Flap Style Back Skateboard
- Paper to the skies
- 11 missions completed:
- Flashy Explosion Style Of Retro Backpack Back Skateboard
- Caleidomaza Peak
This event comes just when Epic Games decided to remove the ‘Imposters’ mode from the game.
Source: EpicGames