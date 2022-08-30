Drake lost € 300,000 to Leclerc: what happened in Barcelona

F.errarists, do you think you had a bad Sunday due to the retirement of Charles Leclerc in the Spanish Grand Prix? There is someone who has certainly been sadder, and more angry, than you. That someone is Drake, the famous Canadian rapper international superstar of recent years and a great lover of sports, as well as beautiful cars and collectibles. It is therefore not surprising that these two passions, combined with the ever-growing interest of Formula 1 in America, have led the rapper to take an interest in the circus and the 2022 premier class championship.

Drake therefore decided to make a “first episode” on Formula 1 during the weekend in Spain, playing a not-so-insignificant amount on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of the red, however, after having made the fans of Maranello dream with a splendid pole position and a dream start to the race, was forced to retire due to a problem with the turbo of his power unit. First DNF of the season for Leclerc who, despite being knocked down, strengthened the team by promising to “come back stronger” next race weekend.