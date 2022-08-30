Drake lost € 300,000 to Leclerc: what happened in Barcelona
The famous Canadian rapper staked a huge sum of money on Charles Leclerc’s victory in Spain, losing more than € 200,000 after the Monegasque retired due to an engine failure
F.errarists, do you think you had a bad Sunday due to the retirement of Charles Leclerc in the Spanish Grand Prix? There is someone who has certainly been sadder, and more angry, than you. That someone is Drake, the famous Canadian rapper international superstar of recent years and a great lover of sports, as well as beautiful cars and collectibles. It is therefore not surprising that these two passions, combined with the ever-growing interest of Formula 1 in America, have led the rapper to take an interest in the circus and the 2022 premier class championship.
Drake therefore decided to make a “first episode” on Formula 1 during the weekend in Spain, playing a not-so-insignificant amount on Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque of the red, however, after having made the fans of Maranello dream with a splendid pole position and a dream start to the race, was forced to retire due to a problem with the turbo of his power unit. First DNF of the season for Leclerc who, despite being knocked down, strengthened the team by promising to “come back stronger” next race weekend.
No.The American rapper Drake must not have taken it so well that, on the victory of Ferrari number 16, he had staked the beauty of 300 thousand dollars, using the Stake platform, which calls itself “the largest cryptocurrency sports betting casino in the world”. For the bet, which if successful, would have been worth $ 750,000, Drake spent (for the conversion into crypto) more than $ 236,000.
A dizzying figure that makes the defeat of Charles Leclerc even more bitter, at least for him.