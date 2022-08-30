Disney Plus Day 2022 premieres Thor 4, Pinocchio and Andor… and more

On September 8 will take place the Disney Plus Day 2022 a day of celebrations that will last throughout the month on the streaming platform with many premieres for fans of all Disney brands, including Marvel and Star Wars, with the arrival of Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and Andor, within a long list of novelties.

The Disney Plus Day 2022 It will take place one day before D23, the event in which the company will announce the future of Disney, anticipating dates and new titles that will debut both on Disney Plus and in the cinema.

Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio and Andor will not premiere simultaneously. The God of Thunder movie and the Robert Zemeckis production with Tom Hanks will do so on September 8, but Andor, with Diego Luna, will arrive on September 21.

What other releases besides Thor 4, Pinocchio and Andor will we have in the month of Disney Plus Day?

The Making of Thor 4: Love & Thunder

The actors Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson will tell the secrets behind the creation of “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with previously unseen footage from the set and beyond, the documentary unravels the secrets of the Thunder King’s fourth feature film.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi

With never-before-seen footage, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi” shows the filming of Lucasfilm’s original series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, an epic story that begins 10 years after the events of “Star Wars”. Wars: Revenge of the Sith”. This documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen, with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprising their classic roles.

Welcome to the Club (a new Simpsons short)

Lisa Simpson is determined to become a princess and she will be surprised when she realizes that being bad can be more fun.

Tierra Incógnita (Original series produced in Latin America)

“Tierra Incógnita” tells the story of Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a terrifying world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years ago. Eric was raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz) and now decides to run away from home and return to his childhood village, Cape Qwert to find answers, as that is where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unknown world.

Gun

“Pistol” is a six-episode miniseries about the rock & roll music revolution sparked by the band Sex Pistols, fronted by Steve Jones, founder and guitarist. Jones’ wild, emotional and sometimes harrowing journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic narrative of the most epic, chaotic and grimy years in music history.

The mini-series offers a compelling new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories: from West London’s boarding houses to SEX, Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s famous Kings Road shop, to the international controversy that sparked the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, one of the most influential albums of all time.

Pinocchio

Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action version of the heartwarming story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who guides Pinocchio as well as representing his “conscience.”

She-Hulk: new chapters

In She-Hulk, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer specializing in superhuman cases, must reconcile the complicated life of a single woman in her thirties with the fact of becoming a 2 meter green mass with superhuman strength.

Cars: En la Carretera (Cars on the Road)

The series tells the story of Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet Sister of Mater. Along the way, each stop is an adventure in itself, with tantalizing roadside enticements and interesting new characters.

Mike

The 8-episode series explores the fast-paced and controversial boxing career and personal life of Mike Tyson, who went from globally beloved athlete to outcast and back again. Through the lens of Mike Tyson, the series examines the problems of social class and race in the United States. It also tackles topics such as fame and media power, misogyny, the wealth gap, and the promise of the American Dream.