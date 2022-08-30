Die in professional Fortnite and Gears of War shootout

Christopher Hill was a 26-year-old man living in Martinsville, Virginia when he was shot to death outside a private home in nearby Boones Mill on Wednesday night, August 24. Former professional player Gears of War Y Fortnite in the eSports called itself Xcells.

According to local authorities, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a gunshot alert at approximately 9:28 p.m. The incident occurred when Hill, who was reportedly unknown to the homeowner, approached a home on Boones Hill, Virginia’s Virgil Goode Highway.

Sheriff’s deputies say an “encounter” then ensued, during which the home’s owner, as yet unidentified, shot and killed Hill, who was found on the home’s front lawn. Local news affiliate WDBJ7 has stated that as of August 25, no charges were pending.

Hill had been a member of the team of eSports Enigma6 Group, but had not played professionally since 2019. He began competing in Gears of War in 2014 as a member of LoX and went through several teams throughout his career, such as NRG, Echo Fox and eUnited.

He also competed professionally in Fortnite from 2018 to 2019. His last professional match was in Fall League Qualifier 5 with Lux Gaming in 2019. Since then, Hill has maintained a regular schedule on Twitch and streamed a variety of games, including the popular brawler, Multiversus, from Warner Bros.

Not surprisingly, many in the professional eSports community and the gaming community in general are mourning Hill’s death. A former eSports developer for Epic Games, xSUNDOWN, said goodbye to his friend on Twitter.

“My soul hurts,” the game developer said in the post. “I know he was fighting a lot of demons from his past and trying to be a better person.” Other members of the community have responded similarly to the Gears of War player’s passing.