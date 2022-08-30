Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek together in Little Details

Even though it is a fact that HBO Max will come to an end sooner rather than later, the platform continues to give us quality premieres, such as Little details (Little secrets in Latin America), a film released in 2021 that will arrive on the streaming service on August 30, 2022.

Following the trend of murderers, the film focuses on the case of a serial killer stalking the city of Los Angeles, USA. Therefore, the authorities decide to send Joe Deacon (Denzel Washington) to collect evidence.

However, he soon finds himself deeply involved when Sergeant Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) asks for his help off the record, considering the deputy sheriff to have great police intuition. This decision can be expensive, since he lThe investigation begins to unearth details of Joe’s past.secrets that threaten much more than the case itself.

A cast of first

The film created by John Lee Hancock, in addition to starring Washington (Times of Glory), Leto (Morbius) and Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), also features the participation of Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Terry Kinney (Asphyxia), Isabel Arraiza ( No Man’s Land), Glenn Morshower (Transformers), Joris Jarsky (Saw V), Chris Bauer (For All Mankind), and Natalie Morales (Parks and Recreation).

A tape that is not up to par?

Despite the great cast that makes it up, The Little Things failed to be liked by specialized critics, who only gave it a 44% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The main problem seems to lie with the script, which is considered to be simple, uninspired, and he does not know how to take advantage of the female characters even to a minimum degreeas Tim Robey of the Daily Telegraph argues.

Likewise, there are several critics who agree that the noir tone of the film is too rooted in the 90s, where the problem is that it seems to try to satisfy the audience of that time instead of the current one. @worldwide