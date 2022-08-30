D’Amico: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s conduct is sad. He offers himself for the Champions League “

The agent sticks with the Portuguese

Andrea D’Amico, an Italian sports agent who talked about Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke at “1 Football Club”, on 1 Station Radio: “When a great champion has to stop, he must do it as a great player, otherwise he would stain his reputation. Or else he would stain his reputation. he should have experiences far from Europe. However, CR7’s conduct is sad, especially for having offered himself to numerous European clubs in order to compete in the Champions League “. Napoli would therefore do well to focus on Osimhen … “Napoli is a team built in a certain way, Osimhen is the center forward of Spalletti’s team. I don’t think it is an advantage to change the balance of the team a few days before the end of the transfer market. . I would not replace a player on the launching pad with a very champion “.

How is the Navas deal going? “Economic approval is lacking. The last days of the market, however, could be decisive. The deal could unlock and PSG could offer the severance figures requested by Keylor”.

How long will it take for the MLS to overtake the European leagues? “American clubs are hardly comparable to teams like PSG in Europe. The Americans have however taken a step forward and have understood that football must be entertainment, as well as business. They have understood certain dynamics, they are satisfying the needs of the fans,” despite the difference in the contexts present in America. There has also been an acceleration from a technological point of view; the MLS has grown and will continue to grow over the years, it is a system aimed at improvement. When I saw Verona-Napoli some week ago, frankly I witnessed primitive scenes. A change is needed, also from an organizational point of view “.

Thoughts on the episode of the blow of the purple fan to Spalletti? “Shameful, shameful attitude”. How is it possible that in Serie A there is a clear difference between the top and bottom teams from an economic point of view? “It is clear that those with solid shoulders can get into debt and then make important investments. What interests us now is the TV show. People want to witness excellence. The relegation system is no longer adequate. The Super League will be born because football it has now become a show “. Why in Italy you rage against certain players and some of their choices as in the case of Insigne? “The automatism at a psychiatric level is singular when different contrasts arise. It is a pathological problem. It is too easy to unload people’s frustrations towards other more fortunate players such as footballers.”

