‘Dahmer’: First image of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s new

Since Evan Peters rose to popularity playing Tate Langdon in the first season of ‘American Horror Story’, the actor’s career has only been on the rise, playing Quicksilver in the ‘X-Men’ saga, going through the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and winning the first Emmy Award of his career for his acclaimed work opposite Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’. In addition to, of course, becoming one of the mainstays of ‘AHS’.

Peters’ future in ‘American Horror Story’ is uncertain, as is the case with Sarah Paulson, who for now does not seem to be returning to the series. But that doesn’t mean she’s going to stop working with Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the horror anthology series, with whom she already has a list. their new collaboration, in this case for Netflix: ‘Dahmer’, a miniseries about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Netflix has shared the first look at Peters as Dahmer, the infamous psychopath nicknamed The Milwaukee Cannibal or The Milwaukee Butcher, who killed at least 17 males (adults and children) between 1978 and 1991. In the image we see the 35-year-old actor in a half-profile, hinting at his characterization as the American murderer. On the other hand, the platform has published a short and disturbing 8-second teaser in which we see a detail of the actor’s face while the camera introduces us to his pupil. The preview confirms that the miniseries, formerly known as ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, will be titled simply ‘Dahmer’.

Joining Peters in the cast are Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins. The limited series, which will feature 10 episodes, is created by Murphy alongside his regular collaborator Ian Brennan and directed by Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock. After receiving criticism for “glorifying” serial killers with his fictions, Murphy clarified that Dahmer’s story will be told from the point of view of his victims and the police. For now there is no release date.

The other Dahmers

In recent years, the true crime is living a true era of splendor, especially in streaming, with hundreds of docuseries and fictions that reconstruct the most macabre events in history. In fact, it is not the first time that the story of Jeffrey Dahmer has been brought to the screen. In 2002, Jeremy Renner played the killer in the movie ‘Dahmer, the Butcher of Milwaukee’, while in 2017, ‘My Friend Dahmer’ focused on the young version of the psychopath, played by ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ actor Ross Lynch, who curiously has always been physically compared to Evan Peters.