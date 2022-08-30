“Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli, there is still a chance!”

Naples transfer marketupdates on Cristiano Ronaldo from the British newspaper Daily Mail, according to which there are still chances that the Portuguese ace arrives in Naples. Although the prices of CR7 in blue seem to have dropped drastically, now a new opening is coming from England.

CR7 to Naples?

The Daily Mail writes about Ronaldo to Napoli: “There is still a chance he could go to Napoli on a last minute deal“although, the English newspaper clarifies:”It seems more likely that he will stay at Manchcester United, after several teams turned down the opportunity to buy CR7, 37 years of age“.

Furthermore, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester would have closed the entry market by now after the signings of Antony and Dubravka and a possible departure of Ronaldo could generate the money necessary for a last minute purchase, which however is not currently foreseen.