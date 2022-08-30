Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli on loan, Mendes’s latest crazy idea

From soap opera to small international intrigue. Also because Jorge Mendes no longer knows how to keep his promise to Cristiano Ronaldo: to take him away from Manchester after just one year. Also yesterday he tried again with Chelsea and it seems he has recalled Milan. The last resort remains it Sporting Lisbon. But in the meantime, here is the latest, sensational, idea of ​​the clever and shrewd Portuguese agent to get out of the impasse: to offer Ronaldo’s free loan to Napoli. Without including Osimhen in the exchange. Who, on the other hand, has never been contacted by the Red Devils in these hours also because Manchester United does not seem willing to offer 140 million for the Nigerian after having paid out 100 million to Ajax for Antony. Despite the assurances of Mendes who has been repeating for days that the proposal is ready to be presented, there is nothing on the table of the Azzurri, if not the promises of the supermanager.

Therefore, Mendes’s last-minute plan would provide for a dry one-year loan, practically only with a small percentage of the salary, borne by Napoli, around 20 percent. Keeping the Nigerian striker out of the operation. A last minute temptation, with 6-7 million salary in the blue budget with the rest of Manchester United’s responsibility (which in these hours has communicated to its players the 25% cut in salary due to the lack of qualification for the Champions League) . A change of strategy that does not surprise De Laurentiis at all. But that leaves him indifferent. Napoli’s answer, when this indecent proposal for a dry loan arrives, will be the one that Mendes already knows: he doesn’t talk about it. Napoli, when Jorge Mendes hypothesized CR7 landing under Vesuvius for the first time in July, it was clear: only if the sale of Osimhen for 140-150 million euros is included in the deal. And Manchester United, after spending nearly 100 million on Ajax’s Brazilian star Antony, do not intend to spend any more money on Osimhen.

Osimhen was not even contacted by Manchester United. His entourage reiterates that there are no negotiations underway and that this year he will not move from Naples. Less than three days before the gong is to be believed. Likely the agent Roberto Calenda he already has some ideas for next summer, he certainly does not willingly accept that it is Jorge Mendes to decide the fate of his client. Mendes yesterday was in contact with the leaders of Manchester for a long time, also because Antony’s arrival would have surprised him too and thwarted his plan. And therefore relations with the British club have even deteriorated in these hours. In short, now there is only one road left: Osimhen who remains and CR7 which arrives on loan for 10 months. De Laurentiis, dealing with the production of the second series of Vita da Carlo, has direct contacts with Mendes. In any case, Giuntoli watches in silence. But seen through the eyes of Napoli, Osimhen’s stay excludes, in fact, the arrival of Ronaldo.

For Keylor Navas better not to expect any turns even today, even if Napoli does not give up the 35-year-old goalkeeper. Of course, Meret’s performances in Florence are reassuring, but Giuntoli will try until the last second. But there is no excessive optimism. Maybe it’s just out of luck. The Costa Rican is on a kind of pedestal from which he does not plan to move: he does not want to lose a cent of his PSG salary (9 million net until 2024) and therefore waits for Naples and the Ville Lumiere club to agree on like sharing the cake. Which he doesn’t think he should cut himself at all. Otherwise, wait for January and the post-World Cup session. Hypothesis that, at this moment, seems the most credible. Also in this case, Mendes is the usual one to tense the thread of the discussion. An operation that can be defined on the edge of the market siren. And Fabian Ruiz? By now the agreement is total, almost everything is done. One step away from closing. During the night, the final details have been defined, there will be no surprises, for 24 million the Spaniard will leave also because the alternative would have been to bring it to maturity in June and live with him separately at home. Fabian will leave for Paris in the day, his odyssey is over. Now the final rush is all for Navas.