Cristiano Ronaldo still without a team, now he is afraid for the World Cup

A few days after the end of the summer transfer market, Cristiano Ronaldo still does not know if he will be able to leave Manchester United and whether or not there is a team ready to welcome him. A paradoxical situation for the five-time Golden Ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Napoli track becomes difficult

The Naples hypothesis seemed the most accredited. The agent Jorge Mendes is doing everything to bring his client to Naples but the obstacles are numerous and, in fact, the negotiations seem to have not even begun.

First, you need one super offer from Manchester United for Victor Osimhen (of at least 100 million euros) which, at the moment, has not arrived. Furthermore, the Red Devils should almost fully pay CR7’s salary (equal to 24 million euros in total).

Cristiano Ronaldo, the loan hypothesis does not convince anyone

We are talking, especially in England, of another track, namely that of the dry loan. Given the tense relations with the Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag (who, lately, often leaves him on the bench), CR7 could go away on loan.

The problem is that Manchester United does not seem at all willing to contribute, in a substantial way, to the payment of the very high salary of the Portuguese and, at the moment, there is no club willing to invest 24 million euros to have, for one season, the five-time Golden Ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo worried about the World Cup

CR7 does not want to stay at Manchester United separately at home. He has to play to be ready for what will be his last World Cup and he would like to play his beloved Champions League once again.

His longtime agent Jorge Mendes is knocking on the door of each club to find accommodation for his client before the final gong. The last resort seems to be Sporting Lisbon, the club in which Cristiano Ronaldo grew up but, for a “choice of heart”, a solution to the engagement issue would be needed. In short, at the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo risks being left with the match in hand at the end of the current market window. In one sense or another, these are decisive hours to understand what his destiny will be.

