Cristiano Ronaldo makes Manchester United’s fortune: the giants arrive

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Manchester United’s fortune: it is a turning point, the giants arrive. The Portuguese increasingly in the spotlight

Always and only Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the vicissitudes of recent times, the 37-year-old Portuguese champion, for better or for worse, remains a true icon of the world of football and a figure with an extraordinary media impact.

When there are a few hours left until the summer market is over, there is still no absolute certainty that Cristiano Ronaldo remain also for next season at Manchester United.

But at this moment, even the last suggestive hypotheses are over, you see Naplesthe chances that the Portuguese champion will continue to wear the jersey of the Red Devils they are more and more concrete.

Among other things, after the first two sensational defeats, the team of Ten Hag scored six points in the next two games: two wins, one of which against Liverpoolwhich partly helped to brighten the climate in the locker room.

But to declare the Manchester United once and for all out of the crisis, other confirmations are needed in the next matches, including those of the group of Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes United’s fortune: the reason

Whether it is more or less in crisis, however Manchester United continues to appeal to large investors and communication giants. According to the English newspaper Sun, Netflix And Amazon Prime they are ready to fight to sign a contract for a documentary on what is happening in the Old Trafford.

For some time now, sports docufilms have represented the new frontier of television information, so much so that the series linked to the events of the football teams have recorded extraordinary audiences.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the Manchester United is at the top of the list of the top of the giants streaming willing to write very rich checks in order to have their own means in tow Red Devils. After all, the conditions are all there and the confirmation comes from a source that the tabloid has kept anonymous.

“The story of Manchester United’s rebuilding below Erik ten Hag the future of Christian Ronaldo and the protest of the fans to remove the Glazer family is an Oscar-worthy plot worthy of a Hollywood movie. That’s why the club became the new target“.