Church has the courage to say what happened

Cristiano Ronaldo smash-locker room: this is the thought of Massimo Mauro, who in the days of market rumors about Napoli tells what happened at the time of Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli it is a dream at the end of the market which has not yet materialized yet. The return of the Portuguese to Italy, after the years spent at Juventus, would still be the subject of discussion between the parties. Among confirmations, suggestions, alleged offers, proposals and decisions of the same player, there is to deal with the certainties but above all the perplexities of those who believe that a player of his thickness cannot adapt perfectly to the mechanisms of the team. Luciano Spalletti. Not so much for the technical skills of the player which are indisputable, but rather for the character issue that would see Cristiano Ronaldo as an element that does not integrate well into the dynamics of the locker room.

Some of his behavior at Juve, but also recent at Manchester United, could confirm this thesis advanced also during the course of yesterday evening within the ‘Pressing’ program broadcast on Mediaset channels. Massimo Mauroone of the commentators of the broadcast, has in fact expressed his doubts about this operation in case it should go through. “Why break up a mechanism that works?” he asks, speaking harshly, of a player capable of breaking the balance within a team.

The verbal confrontation between Cristiano Ronaldo and Cuadrado at the interval of Juventus – Porto.

“Look at what happened in Turin – Mauro strongly states who reveals some details of the Portuguese experience in Juventus – The locker room with Ronaldo falls apart. “ Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus suddenly, after the first day of the championship in Udine last season. Everyone defined a full-fledged escape that showed some character sides of the player who were often not very inclined to group dynamics inside the locker room.

Something that in some ways has always been in the minds of many who have seen in Cristiano Ronaldo not exactly the example of captain and leader of the locker room. His verbal confrontation with Cuadrado is famous at the end of the first half of the Champions League match between Juventus and Porto in which Ronaldo enters the locker room screaming: “We’re playing shit.” The documentary dedicated to the Bianconeri shown on Prime last year then shows the Colombian who replies: “Including you too”.

A dynamic that somewhat summarizes Massimo Mauro’s thinking. On his whim, Ronaldo is now also leaving Manchester United. Ten Hag did not go down with his move not to show up for the retreat of the Red Devils because eager to have a new experience elsewhere. But between Chelsea, PSG, Bayern and other top European clubs, many have barred the doors to the Portuguese, also because of his huge salary that even at 37 he doesn’t want to halve by a few million. “To let him play in the Champions League, let’s break up Napoli which is a gem, anyone who comes plays well – reiterates the columnist – There is no need for Ronaldo who has to play the Champions League at Napoli. “

Mauro at that moment revealed details of his experience at Juventus and explained the meaning of his thesis on why Napoli should not sign Ronaldo. “He went to Turin to win the Champions League and that’s the only thing he didn’t do – strongly emphasizes – He smashes the locker room and then where do you put him to Cristiano Ronaldo in Spalletti’s Napoli? It would be the downfall. He’s having a career ending not worthy of him “. Mauro increases the dose and brings up the last season of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: “Ask Chiesa and the others, if they had the courage to tell the truth about what happened with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus locker room – adds – In Pirlo’s last match in Bologna, Ronaldo remained on the bench. Remember that “.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to go to a club that guarantees him to play the Champions League.

The prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples, however, undoubtedly excites a square like Naples eager to see a champion of his caliber in blue. An operation that could bring back that anticipation enthusiasm of a champion of such depth that perhaps Naples had been waiting for since the days of Diego Armando Maradona. But in this case Massimo Mauro still specifies. “Don’t touch the Maradona button, it’s the comparison between chocolate and something else – says the columnist Mediaset – He was well liked by all his companions not because he was the strongest, but because he was generous. He never raised his hands against a comrade and always defended them “.