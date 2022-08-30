Christian Bale’s “Amsterdam” premieres in all cinemas, video

A new poster was revealed “Amsterdam”the new film from 20th Century Studios and New Regency written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell which premieres in theaters on October 6, 2022.

The film tells the epic story of a crime about three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

A riveting and intricate story that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely cinematic experience opening October 6, 2022 on cinemas.

The film stars Academy Award® winner Christian Bale, the two-time Academy Award® nominee margot robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris RockMatthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Oscar® winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro.

Written and directed by five-time Oscar® nominee David O. Russell, amsterdam is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell Y Christian balewith Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.