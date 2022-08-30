Chris Rock won’t host the 2023 Oscars after Will Smith’s slap

US actor Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

the comedian Chris Rock revealed that he had rejected a proposal made by the hollywood academy to present the awards Next Year’s Oscars, shortly after the slap he gave her Will Smith in the last delivery of these awards.

Rock discussed the offer during a stand-up show held at the Arizona Financial Theater in the city of Phoenix (Arizona, United States) this Sunday and which was echoed by the media Arizona Republic.

The comedian said he had turned down the offer because it would be like “return to the scene of the crime” and compared it to the murder perpetrated by former American football player OJ Simpson against his wife Nicole Brown.

“It would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to come back to the restaurant,” Rock said, referring to to the crime committed by the ex-athlete after she left some glasses in an Italian restaurant.

rock referred to the slap what he gave him Will Smith at the beginning of his show in Phoenix, which is part of the “Ego Death” tour that began in April.

With the crowded theater to enjoy his hour and a half show, Rock started talking about how a person could become famous after becoming a victim.

Then, according to the Arizona Reporter, someone in the audience asked him to “talk about it” and Rock term recounting the incident. The comedian also assured that the blow he gave him Smith you caused physical pain because the Oscar-winning actor is “bigger” and corpulent than him.

“The state of Nevada would not allow a fight between will smith and me”, he joked.

Will Smith slammed comedian and host Chris Rock for making fun of his wife's illness.

Rock he also mentioned during his show that he was tried to star in an advertisement for the next edition of the super bowl and that he also rejected, although he did not reveal what brand the commercial was for.

At the last Oscar gala, on March 27, Will Smith reacted violently to a joke by Chris Rock about his wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smithwhich caused him to get up from his seat, walk up on stage at the Dolby Theater and slap Rock in the face live.

