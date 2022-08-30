Chris Rock says the Academy offered him to host the Oscars after Will Smith’s slap

The comedian Chris Rock revealed to have rejected a proposal made by the Hollywood Academy to present the Oscars next year, shortly after the slap in the face that Will Smith gave him in the last delivery of these awards.

Rock spoke of the offer during a monologue show held at the Arizona Financial Theater in the city of Phoenix (Arizona, United States) this Sunday and which has been echoed by the media Arizona Republic.

The comedian claimed to have rejected the offer because it would be like “returning to the scene of the crime.” In addition, he compared it to the notorious case of former football player OJ Simpson, accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and his friend Ron Goldman, a waiter at an Italian restaurant in the Brentwood area, in The Angels.

“It would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant,” Rock said, referring to the crime, which occurred after she left some glasses in an Italian restaurant.

Rock referred to Will Smith’s slap in the face early in his career. Show in Phoenix, which is part of the tour ego-death which started last April.

With a packed theater for his hour-and-a-half show, Rock began talking about how a person could become famous after becoming a victim.

So according to Arizona Reportr, someone in the audience asked him to “talk about it” and Rock ended up recounting the incident.

And it is that the comedian also assured that the blow that Smith gave him caused him physical pain because the Oscar-winning actor is “bigger” and corpulent than him. “The state of Nevada would not allow a fight between myself and Will Smith,” he joked.

An ad for the Super Bowl

Rock also mentioned during his show that he was approached to star in a commercial for the next edition of the Super Bowl and that he also rejected, although he did not reveal what brand the commercial was for.

At the last Oscar gala, on March 27, Will Smith reacted violently to a joke by Chris Rock about his wife’s illness, Jada Pinkett Smith, which made him get up from his seat, go on stage at Dolby Theater and slap Rock live.

Rock had come out to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about the shaved head of Pinkett Smith, who had publicly acknowledged that she suffers from alopecia, comparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil in the Ridley Scott film.

At the end of July, Smith published a video in which he apologized to the comedian for what happened and after his wife had made different public appearances in which he urged them to reconcile.

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here to speak whenever you are willing,” Smith said then.

In addition, in April the Board of Governors of the Academy approved to veto his attendance at the Oscars, and any other event organized by this institution, for the next ten years.

A week earlier, the actor had already resigned from being part of the Academy, which ruled out his immediate expulsion as the main sanction.

