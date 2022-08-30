Chris Rock reveals he turned down offer to host 2023 Oscars after incident with Will Smith

Actor and comedian Chris Rock revealed that he rejected a proposal to present the 2023 Oscar Awards and the reason has to do with the slap he received from actor Will Smith in the last installment.

The artist told about the offer during a monologue show held at the Arizona Financial Theater in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. Rock mentioned that he turned down the offer because it would be “going back to the scene of the crime,” and in fact compared the situation to the murder of OJ Simpson’s wife.

“It would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant,” Rock said, referring to the crime committed by the former athlete after she left some glasses in an Italian restaurant.

In his monologue, Rock also mentioned how a person could become famous after becoming a victim, for which he recounted that he was also approached to star in an ad for the next edition of the Super Bowl, but stated that he also rejected the invitation.

It should be noted that the fact was controversial and sparked countless negative comments for Smith’s performance and also for Rock’s mockery. In his last statements, Rock managed to say:

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”, indicated the comedian.

These statements were made in the middle of a stop on his most recent tour ‘Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour’.

“Everybody tries to be a fucking victim. (…) If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims. Even me receiving a slap in the face from Suge Smith (…) I went to work the next day, I have children, “said Rock, comparing the actor with Suge Knight, ex-executive of Death Row Records and to date imprisoned.

However, it should be remembered that Rock did not officially comment on what happened at the Oscars, but he has given several references on the subject on different occasions.

Will Smith Posts Heartfelt Video to Apologize to Chris Rock

All eyes were on the situation, as many believed it was a joke planned in the middle of the event’s itinerary.

Once the event was clarified and it was confirmed that everything was a real reaction to the comments Rock made about Smith’s wife, the opinions began to flow between social network users and film critics, who saw this as behavior aggressive and unnecessary.

However, after months of harsh criticism and negative comments, Will Smith reappeared to talk about it and share a heartfelt video in which he spoke of that moment and apologized to his colleague for what happened in front of millions of people.

According to the video published on YouTube, the famous face of the big screen wanted to dedicate a few words to refer to the reflection process that he has carried out at this time and thus point out how much it affected him internally.

“In the last few months, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and doing a lot of personal work. They asked a lot of fair questions and I want to take some time to answer them”, is seen on the screen, to give way to the famous artist and protagonist of I’m legend.

Then, the actor appears sitting on a light sofa, next to a microphone and various decorative objects. Will sports a white cap and white shirt as he looks serious on camera.

“Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?”, was the first question that arose in the space, where the interpreter was honest about what happened outside the public spotlight.

“It’s all blurry. I contacted Chris and the message I got is that he wasn’t ready to talk and when he is, he will.”, Said the celebrity while looking at the camera and preparing to send a message where he apologizes.

“Then I’ll tell you, Chris. I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable. I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”