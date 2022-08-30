Chris Rock rejected the proposal to re-host the Oscars after Will Smith’s slap

A few months ago Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock in the middle of the Oscars gala covered almost the entire news scene. The actor ended up acknowledging his mistake and publicly apologized to the comedian. The latter has been on tour throughout the United States, where he has filled theaters with large capacity.

In his last show in Phoenix (Arizona) he acknowledged that the Film Academy had proposed to him to present the 2023 gala shortly after the incident occurred. To which he replied no. Something that had been rumored since May, he said that the Academy had liked the mettle when it came to receiving the blow.

Chris Rock is on one of his most successful tours

He also said that, as a result of the slap, he had proposed to make an announcement for the Super Bowl that will be played in Arizona in February 2023. In the middle of the show, he acknowledged that he also rejected this offer.

Although it seems that he will return to the same theater where he received the attack. Inside your tour ego-death there is the Dolby Theater. The tickets have been sold out for many months, but the expectation is so great that they have been found on resale for more than 1,300 dollars.

Will Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock

Regretful

Will Smith after the assault

Smith’s explanations the very night of the slap were somewhat ambiguous. The actor won an Oscar right after the incident and had to be admitted to a stress rehab clinic shortly after.

He remained silent until July of this year, when he publicly apologized to the actor. “My behavior was unacceptable and I am here when you are ready for us to talk about it,” he said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry, and I am trying to be sorry without feeling ashamed of myself. I am human, I made a mistake and I am trying not to think of myself as a piece of shit,” he said.

According to Variety, the actor’s reputation was severely affected after what happened. the survey QScorewhich measures this type of indicative, noted that this had fallen 15 points, a fairly large loss compared to other movements on the list.

The Academy imposed a heavy sanction on the actor. Smith will not be able to attend any event organized by them in 10 years, including the Oscar gala. “Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend, physically or virtually, any of the events or programs of the Hollywood Academy, including, but not limited to, the Oscars,” they said in a statement.

The actor’s return to theaters could be in the sequel to I’m legend. The creators of the feature film said that the script is in development and that they still have to get the go-ahead from Warner, his character will be in the film, but it is not known if the actor will appear on screen.