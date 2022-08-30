Chris Rock refused to present the 2023 Oscar Awards after being slapped by Will Smith | rmmn | TVMAS

the comedian Chris Rock He revealed that he had rejected a proposal made by the Hollywood Academy to present the Oscars next year, shortly after the slap in the face that Will Smith gave him in the last delivery of these awards.

Rock spoke of the offer during a stand-up show held at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix. (Arizona, United States) on Sunday and which was echoed by the Arizona Republic media.

the comedian said he had turned down the offer because it would be like “return to the scene of the crime” and compared it to the murder perpetrated by former football player OJ Simpson against his wife Nicole Brown.

“It would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to come back to the restaurant”Rock said, referring to the crime committed by the former athlete after she left some glasses in an Italian restaurant.

Rock referred to Will Smith’s slap in the face at the beginning of his show in Phoenix, which is part of the tour “EgoDeath” which started last April.

With a packed theater to enjoy its hour and a half show, Rock started talking about how a person could become famous after becoming a victim.

So, according to the Arizona Reporter, someone in the audience asked him to “I’ll talk about it” and Rock finished recounting the incident.

And it is that the comedian also assured that the blow that Smith gave him caused him physical pain because the Oscar-winning actor is “larger” and corpulent than him. “The state of Nevada would not allow a fight between me and Will Smith,” he joked.

Rock also mentioned during his show that was tried to star in an ad for the next edition of the Super Bowl and that he also rejectedalthough he did not reveal what brand the commercial was for.

At the last Oscar gala, on March 27, Will Smith reacted violently to a joke by Chris Rock about his wife’s illness, Jada Pinkett Smith, who It made him get out of his seat, walk up on stage at the Dolby Theater and slap Rock in the face live.

Rock had come out to present the award for best documentary and made a joke about the shaved head of Pinkett Smith, who had publicly acknowledged that he suffers from alopeciacomparing her to Lieutenant O’Neil from the Ridley Scott movie.

At the end of July, Smith posted a video in which he apologized to the comedian for what happened. and after his wife had made different public appearances in which she urged them to reconcile.

“Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here to speak whenever you are willing.” Smith then stated.

In addition, in April the Academy’s Board of Governors approved veto their attendance at the Oscars, and at any other event organized by this institution, for the next ten years.

A week earlier, the actor had already resigned from continuing to be part of the Academy, which ruled out his immediate expulsion as the main sanction.

