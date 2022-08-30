Chris Rock Has Already Turned Down The Offer To Host The 2023 Oscars Following Will Smith’s Slap – CINEMABLEND

The comedian would have already been contacted by the Academy for next year’s gala, but he has refused and has even joked about it in one of his monologues.

There is still resentment over Will Smith’s slap in the face to Chris Rock at the Oscars held this year when the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife on stage. A rather notorious and embarrassing event that the Film Academy wants to overcome, and for this reason it has tried to bury the hatchet.

According to what Rock himself seems to affirm, the organizers of next year’s gala already they have contacted him to act as presenter of the ceremony. An offer that he would have already rejected, according to the comedian himself, who commented during one of his shows.

According to the Arizona Republic, the comedian and actor stopped in Phoenix as part of his monologue tour, and on stage joked about the Oscars offer. To highlight the inappropriateness of the offer, he made a joke comparing going back to the awards gala with going back to the scene of the crime, giving the example of Nicole Brown Simpson “going back to the restaurant” where she left a pair of sunglasses the night where she was murdered by OJ Simpson.

Although the logic of the joke is somewhat unstable, Rock continued making jokes around the assault. In one of his routines he pointed out that Smith “is taller than me” and that in the past he played a boxer for the movie Ali, so it was an unfair fight.

Will Smith’s apology

Smith recently publicly apologized to the comedian, saying his behavior was “unacceptable” and that “letting people down is my core trauma. I hate when I do it and it hurts.” However, Rock still refuses to communicate with Smith, further reproaching him for his comment about the pain caused by the jokes: “Whoever says that words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

