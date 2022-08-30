Chris Rock claims the Academy offered him to host the Oscars

Chris Rock assured, during a monologue show held at the Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix, to have rejected a proposal made by the Hollywood Academy to present the Oscars of next year.

The proposal was made shortly after the slap he received from Will Smith in the last delivery of these awards. But as he commented this Sunday, the comedian has rejected it because It will be like “returning to the scene of the crime”.

In addition, He compared it to the case of former football player OJ Simpson, accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles: “It would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to come back to the restaurant.”

At the beginning of his show, Rock started talking about how a person could become famous after becoming a victim. After that, according to the Arizona Reporter, someone in the audience asked him to “talk about it” and Rock recounted the slap Will Smith gave him, assuring that the blow caused him physical pain because the actor is “bigger” and corpulent than him.

An ad for the Super Bowl

The comedian, in his show, also mentioned that he was approached to star in an advertisement for the next edition of the Super Bowl and that, like the proposal for the Oscars, he rejected. However, he did not want to reveal which brand the ad was for.