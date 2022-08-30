Chris Hemsworth and his incredible transformation from Thor to Dementus, a character in the new Mad Max movie – FayerWayer

The Cinematic Universe Marvel It has in Chris Hemsworth to one of its pillars, like Thor. He recently starred in his third solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which was a huge box office success. He now he passed to a more earthly role, but with the usual action: it will be Dements, character from the new Mad Max movie, Furious (2024).

This movie will feature Anya Taylor-Joy as the young version of Imperator Furiosa, who in the 2015 film was played by Charlize Theron. In Furiosa, her antagonist is the warlord, Dementus.

George Miller is the director of Furiosa, with a script by him and Nico Lathouris.

The saga that began in 1979 with Mel Gibson as Mad Max, the road warrior, will have a new presentation, following the action and adventure genre that characterizes him.

Recently, images of Hemsworth as Dementus were leaked and he is completely unrecognizable, although he maintains a huge beard, like the one he constantly used as Thor.

What is Furiosa about, the new Mad Max movie with Chris Hemsworth as the main villain?

According to Cine más Comics, few details have been released about the plot of Furiosa, but Hemsworth’s character will be the villain that will lead to a huge number of bikers, capable of doing anything.

Dementus’ gang will kidnap people from Green Place of Many Mothers, including Furiosa (Taylor-Joy). “But there will be a great conflict,” he says. Cinema plus Comics, “as they will come to the Citadel and try to take it, but their leader Immortan Joe will not budge.”

Dements Leaked photo of Chris Hemsworth as Dementus.

The film will feature many connections with Mad Mad: Fury Road 2015, with Theron as Imperator Furiosa.

In addition to Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, the cast will include Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Tom Burke and Goran D. Kleut.

“Among the great novelties that this film will present to the saga”, indicates Cine más Comics, “is that the story will take place over several years, so we will see a very interesting evolution of the main characters.”

Furiosa, the next film in the Mad Max saga, will be released on May 24, 2024.