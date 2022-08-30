Chris Hemsworth and his incredible transformation from Thor to Dementus, a character in the new Mad Max movie – FayerWayer

The Cinematic Universe Marvel It has in Chris Hemsworth to one of its pillars, like Thor. He recently starred in his third solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, which was a huge box office success. He now he passed to a more earthly role, but with the usual action: it will be Dements, character from the new Mad Max movie, Furious (2024).

This movie will feature Anya Taylor-Joy as the young version of Imperator Furiosa, who in the 2015 film was played by Charlize Theron. In Furiosa, her antagonist is the warlord, Dementus.

