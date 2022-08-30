Chicote Calderón ignores the recommendation of the Chivas board: Are indisciplines coming back?

El Rebaño has gained strength in the second part of the calendar and is looking for its ticket to the Liguilla directly.

In the Chivas de Guadalajara it is the best time to not lose step and stay focused in the work inside the field in the Opening Tournament 2022 where they accumulate three victories in a row, so the least they need is to lose concentration, but everything indicates that some players have not understood the message.

Since social networks are in force in the world of football, many extra-sports situations have gotten out of control, generating that on several occasions the indiscipline reaches the eyes or ears of the directives and in the Rebaño Sagrado is no exception, especially when it comes to a player like Cristian Calderonwho seems to have once again ignored a recommendation from the higher-ups.

The previous week prior to the advanced duel of Day 16 where Chivas beat Rayados 1-0, the left-back who has lost prominence in recent games given the good results they accumulate to add 15 units and place themselves in seventh place in the campaign, He made a live on his Instagram account around midnight to communicate with his wife.

The situation seemed very normal until some users criticized his way of addressing his wife and the time, since it was almost midnight when the idea is that the idea is that the players rest to a greater extent to perform as it should in a match that was fundamental in the project of coach Ricardo Cadena. Furthermore, the leadership of Guadalajara has been in charge of asking the players to take care of what they publish on social networks, as well as the forms, but everything indicates that on this occasion Chicote forgot some details.

Poll Do you think Chicote did not follow Chivas’ recommendations? Do you think Chicote did not follow Chivas’ recommendations? 491 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

“That is the case of Cristian Calderón, who, together with his wife, hits the publications hard. And as an example, what happened the night before the duel against Rayados, when “Chicote” made an Instagram Live with his wife almost at 12 at night in the concentration hotel. The point is that it was not only the time, but also the way he communicated with her, because of “cabr…” I did not lower it on several occasions. In fact, there were fans who asked his wife for more respect in the comments of the live “, It was part of what the Mediotiempo portal published in its Filtered Touch column.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!