Checo Pérez was destroyed by Christijan Albers, former F1 driverMediotiempo

Sergio Perez was harshly criticized by the Dutch ex-pilot Christian Alberswho in his podcast for the influential newspaper By Telegraaf pointed out that his second place at the Belgian Grand Prix was solely due to his mighty RB18subtracting any merit.

Away from good press and constantly criticized despite his good results, the Mexican this time was singled out for how far he looked from Max Verstappenwho gave an outstanding performance for come back from 14th place to win the race.

“If I had been Pérez, I would have kept the helmet afterwards. It was not very good of Pérez. The almighty Red Bull is simply your only rescue“, he assured in his analysis.

Does Max also manage tires better?

However, his criticism did not stop there, since also dismissed Checo’s ability to manage tiresagain in a charged comparison towards his compatriot Max Verstappen,

“It’s not that Checo is the tire whisperer. That is really a nonsense story. Max has had that better under control for several seasons. He was also able to drive longer this weekend and set better lap times.”

Regarding Max’s performance, he assured that he did not think it was out of the ordinary, given the good times he had made prior to the race.