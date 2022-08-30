Channel 5 commercial mocks the harassment suffered by Jennette McCurdy in ‘iCarly’

In early August, Jennette McCurdy published her memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” where she recalls the bullying she suffered while working on ‘iCarly’. Now Channel 5 revealed a commercial where it makes fun of the experiences of the actress.

We recently told you how Jennette McCurdy revealed how Nickelodeon offered her a fortune to silence her about the harassment she suffered while starring. icarly Along with Miranda Cosgrove and Sam and Cat alongside Ariana Grande. It was through her memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, where the child star has given all kinds of details about it, however, the latter was used by channel 5 of open television in Mexico as an advertising method, causing annoyance in a sector of the fandom.

It is a commercial that has been broadcast throughout the day, where images of Jennette McCurdy are shown in said television programs with which she achieved world fame, but a mocking voice-over has sparked controversy: “Do you have bad finances? Do you owe everyone?”is heard as McCurdy’s character spits out water.

Channel 5 of Televisa is broadcasting a commercial that makes fun of Jennette McCurdy’s book where she recalls the abuse she suffered as a child.



Don’t worry, just write a book throwing hate at everyone. And he watches the bills arrive! Learn this and more tips from Sam on ‘iCarly.’

The latter is a clear reference to the book of Jennette McCurdy where she has recognized that He lived a complicated childhood in the midst of mistreatment from his mother and the harassment of Dan Schneidercreator of successful shows like Zoey 101 Y victorius.

“Don’t worry, just write a book throwing hate at everyone. And watch the bills come in!” says the commercial.



Through Twitter, numerous users have expressed their annoyance with Channel 5 by taking a sensitive topic in mere advertising: “How terrible and in terrible taste that @MiCanal5 @Televisa makes fun of the testimony of abuse and exploitation that Jeanette McCurdy experienced to promote the iCarly broadcasts. What audience do they intend to please with that?”wrote a netizen.

So far Channel 5 or Televisa (company to which said commercial belongs), have not been mentioned in this regard. Meanwhile, toIt is still possible to find this clip, you just have to tune in to that channel and be patient.

Currently the revival of icarly features the return of Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress, but it is a fact that Jeanette McCurdy turned down the chance to return to the show which already has a confirmed third season that will arrive at any time in 2023.