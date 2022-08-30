Camilo revealed the date of his album From inside to outside

This Tuesday, the five-time Latin Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated artist, musician and producer, Camiloannounced during his presentation on the morning show “Good Morning America”, and later on his social networks, that will release his third studio album ‘De Inside Pa Outside’ on September 6 under Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano.

The new production will include stellar collaborations with international artists Alejandro Sanz, Camila Cabello, Evaluna Montaner, Grupo Firme, Myke Towers and Nicki Nicole.

Camilo shared the good news after presenting last Saturday the first concert of the second phase of his successful tour “De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour” at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City and his time on the black carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards last Sunday night.

Earlier this month, Camilo and Grupo Firme released “Alaska”, a dynamic song composed and produced by Camilo and Édgar Barrera. “Alaska” has over 500,000 videos on TikTok and nine million combined views to date. The song tells the story of a heartbreak, using an ingenious play on words to the rhythm of Regional Mexican music.

“Alaska” is a collaboration treasured by Camilo, since it led him to explore not only a different genre, but also a new style to sing stories from the heart. In addition, it represents something very special for the artist, as this group is the favorite of his daughter Indigo.

Well, let’s remember that a couple of weeks ago, through the stories of his official Instagram account, where he accumulates more than twenty-seven million followers, The interpreter of ‘Pegao’ recounted through a short Storytime how they discovered their daughter’s favorite artist.

The video for “Alaska”, which is now available on Camilo’s official YouTube channel, was directed by Evaluna Montaner and filmed in Miami, Florida in early August.

“Alaska” along with other hits such as “Índigo”, “Pesadilla”, “Pegao”, “NASA” and “Naturaleza” are just some of the songs that will be part of the long-awaited new album by Camilo, one of the most influential artists in Latin America. his generation.

“INSIDE PA OUTSIDE TOUR” WILL ARRIVE IN COLOMBIA IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER

Along with this release, Camilo will continue his “De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour” which has already been presented in several countries, including Mexico, Spain, Italy and Switzerland. The tour, presented by the entertainment company Loud and Live, will arrive at the FTX Arena in the city of Miami on September 10, and then tour the main cities of the United States and Puerto Rico. He will arrive in Colombia in November and December to sing in Bogotá, Medellín and Barranquilla.

