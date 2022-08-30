Camila Cabello does not disappoint with the song ‘Take Me Back Home’

Camila Cabello has teamed up with Hans Zimmer to work together on the documentary’s original soundtrack Frozen Planet II, a BBC documentary, for the one that both created the song take me back home, a dream come true for the artist with Cuban roots.

Despite the fact that the premiere of the documentary will not take place until next month, due to the great reception that the news of Camila Cabello’s new song for the project had, those responsible decided to release it ahead of time to create more anticipation.

On the other hand, regarding the composition of this song, Camila Cabello has worked not only with Hans Zimmer but also with Anze Rozman and Russell Emanuel from Bleeding Fingers Music. Thus, all of them have hit the nail on the head with the song that required a documentary of this caliber.

I wrote a song with @HansZimmer for Mother Earth. Anyone who knows me knows this feels so true to me. The natural world is an endless well of awe, magic, and deep belonging to me. I had this song in my body, in my soul for many many years before we wrote it. ✨✨✨✨ @BBCEarth pic.twitter.com/eosnTZ72JO — Camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 26, 2022

“Being able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true, It doesn’t matter also being able to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer, ”said Camila Cabello during a promotional interview with the BBC.

For his part, the prestigious composer pointed out that: “It was very exciting to compose and record Take Me Back Home with Camila and discover that her musical talent is as powerful as her voice.”

The artist also used her networks to write an emotional message: «I wrote a song with Hans Zimmer for Mother Earth. Anyone who knows me knows that this feels so true to me. The natural world is an endless well of wonder, magic and a deep belonging to me. I had this song in my body, in my soul for many years before we wrote it.”