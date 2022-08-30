Camila Cabello and her reflection on the criticism of her “real body”

Camila Hair is very focused on many artistic projects. And we can see that reflected in her new music and her participation in the new version of ‘Cinderella’. However, the Cuban singer could not bear the criticism of her body anymore and she decided to make a publication on her social networks, where she talks about this topic.

In the last year, the pressure that receives Camila Hair after the change that her figure has had. “I have worn bikinis that were too small and I have not paid attention to my appearance, then I saw the photos on the Internet and the comments, and they bothered me a lot,” said the interpreter of ‘Havana’ on Instagram.

The 25-year-old singer said the criticism made her feel “vulnerable and unprepared”. “I reject this culture that has become accustomed to an image of what a ‘healthy’ woman’s body should look like that is not at all real to many women,” she added. Camila Hair.

The interpreter of ‘Never be the same’ often uses her social networks to show her thoughts and feelings. For example, last year Camila Hair posted a video encouraging all women to love their bodies. “We are real women, with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat. Being at war with your body is so last season,” she noted.

This year, Camila Hair joined forces with British artist Ed Sheeran on the song ‘Bam Bam’, whose music video has more than 42 million views on YouTube. It is a great success.

In a statement posted on their social media, the two noted that their relationship was becoming “stale and complacent.” After a few weeks, Camila Cabello spoke about her breakup. “We both started dating very young, we were really just learning to be adults. I think as you get older, priorities change,” she said.

