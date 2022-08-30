Camila Cabello admits she cried at Justin Bieber’s concert

Camila Hairwho recently recalled how difficult it was to cross the border illegally, is happy with his new role as coach on ‘The Voice’, and as part of the promotion of the NBC program, the Cuban spoke of several of her “first times”, something that included an interesting story about a concert by Justin Bieberin which she shed tears.

Camila Cabello’s confessions always give something to talk about, like when she said that she urinated a little on stage. And this time, speaking of the first concert she ever went to, the 25-year-old star explained why she was heartbroken when she got her parents to take her to see the ‘Baby’ performer.





Camila Cabello at the ‘Variety’ Power Of Women: New York 2022 event. Getty Images

“The first concert I begged my parents to go to was Justin Bieber’s,” Camila began by saying in the dynamic of ‘The Voice’ entitled ‘My First Time’.

“We got those tickets, they were a scam and it ended up being these seats in the highest section of the venue. And when I got there, I was so sad and cried because I couldn’t see Justin Bieber. He looked like an ant!”

Cabello, who lately has been dating austin kevitchadmitted that she was “boy crazy” at the time, and related that she was particularly sad because she thought that if she got a good spot at the concert, Justin would see her in the crowd and they would fall in love.

Watch the funny video and listen to his sad story live:

In the NBC clip, where Camila Cabello appears wearing a sensual red suit, the ‘Havana’ interpreter also talks about her first job, which was “being a singer on ‘The X Factor’. If you remember, it was in that contest of talents where she joined the successful project called Fifth Harmony. “I was 15 [años]” she recalled excitedly.

Something that is not necessarily a surprise, but that all her fans will love to know, is that Camila said that her first passion in life was singing, adding that she was always obsessed with music (which predicts many years of listening to her). . But, in addition to that, in the first years of her life, the Latina also had a great passion for animals.

Those who follow her on Instagram can certainly see how much Camila loves her pets.

