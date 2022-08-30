Cameron Diaz’s secret to look spectacular at 50

The actress Cameron Diaz turns 50 this Tuesday and looks as spectacular as when he starred in Charlie’s Angelsthanks to a secret in his diet.

Diaz assures that her goal is to live to be 110 years old to be able to see her little two-year-old daughter grow up, the fruit of her marriage to Benji Madden

the star of Hollywood She admitted that she grew up addicted to hamburgers, fries, soda and many burritos, without gaining weight, but she felt that her bad habits were making her sick and everything was reflected in skin problems.

usually prepare healthy food, but the artist confessed that her stage as a mother led her to eat a little like her little girl. However, she chose to modify her diet and try the intermittent fastingas told on the Gwyneth Paltrow podcast.

Intermittent fasting involves not eating for a period of time each day or week. According to the Mayo Clinic, there is alternate-day fasting, the 5:2, and time-restricted daily fasting.

the actress of The mask ensure that this type of fast “it’s worth it” and complements it by reducing the calories you eat.

Cameron Diaz He told years ago that he does not like to restrict food and is happy to eat whatever he wants, he is even happy eating tacos. But this is only done when he is on vacation and then returns to his life with a healthy nutrition and exercise regularly.

When you have a craving for a burger and a burrito, you look for a place where they have good quality ingredients.

The writer also has a book where she gives recommendations for each person to love their body and gives advice on exercise and nutrition.

Although as a young man he did not do any physical activity, the training he received for the filming of the tape Charlie’s Angels inspired her to do exercise regularly. Cameron hits the gym, does cardio on the elliptical or treadmill, and supplements with some weights.

Cameron Diaz’s beauty secret

the too model She commented that she was tiring her skin from wearing makeup daily for most of her life, due to her job.

However, when she turned 40, she decided to make a change in her life and stop wearing makeup and use only a little. “I like my skin a lot better,” she told Gwyneth Paltrow.

Cameron Diaz He also states that sometimes he even forgets to wash his face in the morning and only passes his skin through the water from the shower. In addition, he says that she does not use any expensive beauty products for her face.

The only products she uses on occasion are a scrub, a face oil, and a bit of retinol.