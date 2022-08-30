Cameron Diaz’s 5 Best-Known Relationships and 5 Movies

After 8 years removed from the cinema, leading a very happy and peaceful life, Cameron Diaz celebrates his half century, 50 years, doing what you like the most and surrounded by her family. The actress’s birthday is on August 30, 2022 -just the day that also marks the 25th anniversary of Lady Di’s death-, and here is a review of her best films and the men who have marked life until she found the stability next to Benji Madden.

In love…

There have been several men who have marked her life, and it took a few until she found what she needed –Against all odds, it must also be said-, having the opportunity to form a family.

1 Matt Dillon

It was in 1995 when he found love next to fellow actor Matt Dillon, with whom he met in Minnesota while they were recording a movie together. One of the movies that they did together was ‘Something About Mary’, although in 1998 they broke up, just the year in which such a comedy was released. The reasons for their separation never came to light, although later it was possible to know through Dillon that she wanted to continue living in Los Angeles and that he was not willing to move in with her, so they each went their own way.

two Jared Leto

Another of his longest and most famous relationships was with fellow actor Jared Leto, and both were dating between 1999 and 2003, sharing not only life, but also projects. While she was focused on her acting career, he wasn’t so focused on her acting career. because he was more focused on forming a musical group called 30 Seconds to Mars. Although they were engaged, moreover, she wore the ring at a Golden Globes gala, the love between the two ended forever shortly after.

Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake at the ‘Bad Teacher’ premiere

3 Justin Timberlake

Shortly after ending her relationship with Leto, she began dating actor and singer Justin Timberlake, although they were not very likely to be seen, and even in 2004 they had a notorious altercation with the press. Some paparazzi were waiting for them outside a hotel to photograph them, so they angrily took the camera from them. Their relationship lasted until the end of 2006, without knowing the true reasons for their breakup.

Cameron Diaz with baseball player Álex Rodríguez

4 Alex Rodriguez

Yes, the ex-fiancé of Jennifer Lopez before was dating the famous actress, information that many do not know. former baseball player and Cameron Diaz started dating in 2010, but their love story lasted just over a year, to separate their lives. The actress came to move her residence to Miami to be close to him, but things did not go as she expected.

5 benji madden

The great love of his life came with Benji Madden, the musician who was not a big bet on the part of Cameron Diaz’s entourage, although time has shown that they have managed to fit perfectly. He is the twin of Joel, another co-founder of Good Charlotte, who is married to Nicole Richie, and it was the two of them who thought to introduce them.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden caught by the ‘Kiss Cam’ at a Lakers game

It all happened in 2014, and it was a year later when they surprised with a surprise wedding. The finishing touch to their love was put in 2019 with the arrival of her first daughter, Raddix, to which the actress is completely devoted. Since she is with him she has completely changed the way she sees her life, that’s why she left acting.

At the cinema…

two ‘The mask’

This film, starring Jim Carrey, became Cameron Diaz’s debut in the cinema when he was just 21 years old. Lthe comedy ‘The Mask’ premiered in 1994 became a phenomenon, a success with which he got a lot of fame to carry out many other projects.

Still from ‘The Mask’

The actress plays the character of Tina Carlyle in the filma singer who inevitably draws the attention of the bank employee Stanley Ipkiss, that is, the protagonist, who finds a magical mask that turns him into a gallant while wearing it.

4 ‘Something happens with Mary’

Four years after the success of ‘The Mask’, Cameron Diaz brought to life the title character of the 1998 romantic comedy ‘There’s Something About Mary’, working alongside Ben Stiller. Ted is a Wall Street stockbroker who is still in love with Mary, played by Cameron Diaz, who is also her high school sweetheart, and that is why he decides to look for her many years after her.

Still from ‘Something About Mary’o

With this film the actress achieved greater recognition, moreover, she was awarded the New York Film Critics Circle Awardk, and got a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, but did not win the award.

1 ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Also thanks to this film he achieved a lot of success in Hollywood back in 2000, after having made ‘The Mask’ and ‘There’s Something About Mary’. In ‘Charlie’s Angels’ she played the secret spy Natalie Cook, along with actresses Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore, and with the latter she continues to have a great relationship.

A still from ‘Charlie’s Angels’

The film is based on the 1976 television series of the same name, although the film got to be a box office hit and grossed $93 million. Likewise, there is a sequel from 2003 in which she repeated the role, and a remake that was released in 2019.

3 ‘Holidays’

Although it is not considered one of his best films, it is one of the most watched due to the good cast that participated in it and its Christmas atmosphere, a film that can be repeated year after year and that it does not lose its magic. The actress gave life to Amanda Woods, an American girl who has an advertising agency specializing in movie trailers, she lives in southern California and has just broken up with her boyfriend.

Still from ‘Vacation’

Meanwhile, Iris Simpkins, played by Kate Winslet, is a writer for the London Daily Telegraph, and has a lovely country house in England. Through the internet they reach an agreement to exchange their respective homes during Christmas, and that is when one and the other meet very special people.

5 ‘Anne’s decision’

This is one of the last movies of the actress getting into a more mature role and working with actors of the stature of Alec Baldwin. The film premiered in 2009 and it is a true drama, leaving comedy aside, which is what he has done the most during his professional career.

Still from ‘Anne’s Choice’

It is a film based on Jodi Picoult’s 2004 novel and tells the story of 11-year-old Anna, who was conceived as a bone marrow donor for her 15-year-old sister Kate, who suffers from leukemia, through in vitro fertilization, since no member of Kate’s family is a match. After undergoing multiple operations and medical procedures to prolong her sister’s life, Anna petitions for her mother Sara’s emancipation from her.