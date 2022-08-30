Cameron Diaz’s 10 best movies according to IMDb

This Tuesday will be the 50th birthday of actress Cameron Diaz. The American actress rose to fame in the 1990s, where she appeared in such films as The Mask, There’s Something About Mary and My Best Friend’s Wedding.

After a varied career, where he worked with directors such as Oliver Stone, Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Spike Jonze, in 2018 he officially announced his retirement from cinema, his last film being Annie alongside Quvenzhané Wallis and Jamie Foxx.

And just a few months ago his return to acting with the aforementioned actor was confirmed, with whom he will work in the Netflix film Back in Action.

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

In the framework of his next birthday, we leave you the 10 best Cameron Diaz movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

Cameron Diaz’s Top 10 Movies According to IMDb

10.- Any given Sunday (6.9)

A behind-the-scenes look at the troubles on a football team. With Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz and Dennis Quaid. On HBOMax.

9.- Rest (6.9)

Two women with love problems exchange houses for the holidays in their respective countries, and each falls in love with a local boy. With Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. It’s on Netflix

8.- The mask (6.9)

Bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss transforms into a maniacal superhero when he dons a mysterious mask. With Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz. Available on Netflix and HBO Max.

7.- Vanilla Sky (6.9)

David Aames has it all: he’s handsome, he’s got money and a beautiful wife. But just when he has found true love in Sofia, he is in a car accident that leaves his face horribly disfigured and he loses everything. With Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz and Cameron Diaz. on netflix

6.- Crazy about Mary (7.1)

A man gets a chance to meet the girl of his dreams from high school, even though his date with her back then was an absolute disaster. With Ben Stiller, Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon. It is found in Star+

5.- The most difficult decision (7.3)

Anne Fitzgerald attempts to gain medical emancipation from her parents, who until now have relied on their youngest daughter to help their daughter, Kate, who is suffering from leukemia. With Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin. On Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

4.- Gangs of New York (7.5)

In 1862, Amsterdam Vallon returns to the Five Points area of ​​New York seeking revenge against Bill the Butcher, his father’s killer. With Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.

3.- Panic and madness in Las Vegas (7.5)

A bizarre journalist and his psychopathic lawyer travel to Las Vegas for a series of psychedelic adventures. With Johnny Depp and Benicio del Toro.

2.- Do you want to be John Malkovich? (7.8)

A puppeteer discovers a portal that literally leads to movie star John Malkovich’s boss. With John Cusack, Cameron Diaz and Catherine Keener. On HBOMax.

1.- Shrek (7.9)

An evil lord exiles fairy tale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to reclaim his lands. With the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video