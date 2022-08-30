Cameron Diaz: Why did you retire from the world of Hollywood? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

The actress turns 50 years old and is happier than ever being a mom.

It’s been 8 years since Cameron Diaz He gave up the cinema, left the world of entertainment and started a new life from scratch. The news would have surprised more than one, however, the actress of crazy about mary he always knew, from the beginning of his career, that he would stop doing any job if it no longer made him happy or amused him. It seems that this happened with acting and Hollywood stopped being fun for an interpreter.

It was in 2018, during a meeting with his former colleagues from the tape The sweetest thing, which the actress confirmed that she was retired: “I’m literally not doing anything.” A year earlier she would have revealed that she had taken an indefinite break: “Suddenly I realized that I was not able to know who I really was. It is a very hard discovery. And I felt the need to become whole.”

Today, this August 30, the actress of Charlie’s Angels turns 50 and is happier and more radiant than ever, completely dedicated to the family she created with the guitarist Benji Madden, father of her firstborn Raddix. Fiona’s endearing voice in Shrek admitted in an interview with Kevin Hart that her biggest reason for retiring from the world of the show was the number of years he had gone without having complete control of his time and routines: “When you do something at a very high level for a long period of time, there are parts of your life that end up in the hands of others”.

Since then, Cameron has devoted himself to his little 3-year-old daughter, occasionally sharing content about his own wine brand on social networks, as well as some recipes with which he encourages his followers to sponsor his drinks. In some interviews that she has shared in recent years, the actress confessed that there came a time when she felt that she had given “half of her life” to the public, so now she only wants to return that time to herself.

“I think I can take some time for myself, to rearrange and choose how I want to go back into the world…if I choose to. I don’t miss acting“, shared in an interview with InStyle.

The actress surprised the world in January 2020 when she confirmed that she had become a mother for the first time at the age of 47, all after welcoming her daughter Raddix, the fruit of her love with Benji Madden. At the time, the couple did not offer more details other than the name of the girl, anticipating that neither would give more details public information about the little girl.

Sources close to Cameron Díaz would have confessed that after their marriage in 2015, the interpreter and the musician tried to get pregnant for a long time but were never successful. Later they tried in vitro fertilization and other alternative therapies, and even considered adopting, however, some media outlets assure that her pregnancy ended up coming true but thanks to surrogate motherhood, or surrogate motherhood.