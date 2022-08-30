Cameron Diaz turns 50: These are his best five movies

CAmeron Diaz turns 50 this Tuesday, August 30, and after eight years of retirement, he will return to acting at the hands of Netflix.

In 2014, Cameron Diaz starred in ‘Annie’, his last film to date in the industry. Since that year, the actress dedicated herself, married guitarist Benji Madden in 2015 and had their first daughter in 2019.

Born in San Diego, California, the actress is born to an American father of Cuban origin, she returns to work with a film in which she stars alongside Jammie Foxxwho was the one who convinced Diaz to return to work.

“I asked her if she wanted to have some fun. Well, have some fun! And I think that’s what attracted her to the project,” Foxx told ETOnline.

To celebrate the half century of life of who was once a sex symbol and one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, we leave you here a list of the 5 best films in Hollywood’s career. Cameron Diaz.

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

One of the most remembered films of Cameron Diaz’s career and, in turn, one of the quintessential comedies of the 90s. In it, the actress plays Mary, a young woman whom Ted Strohehmann (ben stiller), who suffers a mishap during a date with the girl of his dreams. The film was a critical success and, in fact, earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Actress.

‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (1997)

The film was a great commercial success, and a duel of great actresses, since Diaz shares the screen with Julia Roberts. Diaz is getting married to Roberts’ best friend, who is determined to avoid the ceremony at all costs, leading to hilarious and, at times, embarrassing situations. The interpretation in the film of the song ‘I Say a Little Prayer (for you)’is an indelible classic of cinema.

‘Gangs of New York’ (2002)

Set in New York City during the 19th century, specifically, in 1863, the film featured performers of the stature of Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson and Cameron Diaz herself. It tells the story of two rival gangs and a city plunged into chaos, violence and death. Despite the fact that the actress was not nominated for an Oscar, the film did, in addition to Day-Lewis and his director, Martin Scorsese.

‘My Sister’s Keeper’ (2009)

Sarah, a character brought to life by Cameron Diaz, is a mother who has a daughter who, at only two years old, is diagnosed with leukemia. It is then that Sarah leaves her job as a lawyer and turns to science to have another child: Anne. Over time, Kate, Sarah’s first daughter, becomes very close with Anne, but at age 11, Anne wants to be emancipated from her and, to achieve this, she hires a lawyer. A drama that garnered both positive and negative reviews.

‘The Mask’ (1994)

The film that launched Cameron Diaz as a great figure who broke hearts and for which he began his brilliant career in cinema worldwide, Next to Jim Carrey (Stanley Ipkiss), Diaz plays Tina Carlyle. whose beauty enchants Ipkiss, already millions more off the screen. The film was the box office leader in its year of release, and pushed Carrey and Diazwho consecrated their career with this film.